Albert Girfanov
ls.graphics

Plomf! 🕺 Illustration Constructor

Albert Girfanov
ls.graphics
Albert Girfanov for ls.graphics
  • Save
Plomf! 🕺 Illustration Constructor analytics character constructor illustration kit illustration creator illustration sketch figma vector web design landing hero app ui branding
Download color palette

Meet the new playful, colorful, joyful Plomf! Illustration Constructor🕺
That’s a highly polished, neatly organized Sketch/Figma file that allows you to create awesome illustrations

Huge gallery of elements. Easily generate an unlimited amount of illustrations for different purposes.

Customize your character on the fly with the biggest library just by switching components and overrides.

💎More design tools
🥁Free Illustrations
🙌Free Mockups and UI Tools

ls.graphics
ls.graphics

More by ls.graphics

View profile
    • Like