77 Greenwich real estate homepage ui ux design

77 Greenwich is one of the masterpieces of architecture. With its unique location and breathtaking landscape, this project is an art itself. Keeping the importance of this project, I had to redesign its website. Since, every inch of 77greenwich is designed aesthetically, I had to design the website in a way that continues to inspire the visitors and give them a feel of luxury from the very first look. I kept the design minimal and luxurious. With a combination of Serif and Sans-serif fonts, I gave a feel of elegance to the design. Big, bold pictures with a minimal texture in the background have lifted the design so well that you can actually feel how 77 Greenwich will look in real. I hope you will like this effort of mine. Please feel free to share your feedback with me. View full design at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122221211/77-Greenwich-single-property-real-estate-homepage

