CBH - Dashboard Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We know how much Dribbble community love dashboards.
Outcrowd team want to admit that we love dashboards as well!
These types of projects very interesting and challenging as you need to fit a plenty amount of useful data into nice design and not overload the end user.
How can you handle these types of project? We have two interesting articles on this topic - Dashboard Design: Useful Tips & Dashboard: Creating a Smart Assistant
Enjoy your reading and have a great Friday!
***
Have a project in mind? hello@outcrowd.io
Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Behance | Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.