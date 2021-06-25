CBH - Dashboard Design

We know how much Dribbble community love dashboards.

Outcrowd team want to admit that we love dashboards as well!

These types of projects very interesting and challenging as you need to fit a plenty amount of useful data into nice design and not overload the end user.

How can you handle these types of project? We have two interesting articles on this topic - Dashboard Design: Useful Tips & Dashboard: Creating a Smart Assistant

Enjoy your reading and have a great Friday!

