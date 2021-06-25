Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lollypop Design Studio

Loading animation for Food App | PopShot by Lollypop

Lollypop Design Studio
Lollypop Design Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

While ordering our favourite food online, what if we get to see this captivating loading screen while we wait patiently, wouldn't that make us hungrier?! 😄😋

Here's presenting the new Popshot designed by Vikas Yadav

Share your thoughts in the comments section!

Lollypop Design Studio
Lollypop Design Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Lollypop Design Studio

View profile
    • Like