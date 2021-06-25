Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matea Živković

Richard & Ron brand identity

Matea Živković
Matea Živković
  • Save
Richard & Ron brand identity design aesthetic idea typography clean simple brand identity branding logo
Download color palette

This logo was made from typography itself. The goal was to make the most simple and clean logo as possible. Originally it was created for my friend, but I renamed it and made a slight variation to it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Matea Živković
Matea Živković

More by Matea Živković

View profile
    • Like