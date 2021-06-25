Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Navin Sah

E-Learning App Dashboard Design

Navin Sah
Navin Sah
  • Save
E-Learning App Dashboard Design dashboard dashboard design logo branding illustration website ui ux web design flat graphic design animation
Download color palette

This is The UI/UX Design of E-Learning App Dashboard WEB/PHONE
Typography used- Montserrat
Glassmorphism and flat design used with Squircles

Navin Sah
Navin Sah

More by Navin Sah

View profile
    • Like