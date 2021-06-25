Step | Web Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
In this shot we wanted to showcase animations that we created for our Step project - an online learning marketplace.
Check the whole project on our Behance account 👇
Behance |
Created with 🖤 at Caddiesoft.
