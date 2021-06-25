Credit Card Checkout (DailyUI :: 002)

Created this minimal credit card checkout screen keeping the following points in mind -

1. Display a progress-bar to guide the users to a successful and smooth payment.

2. Display all payment methods at once.

3. Display all cards, disable expired cards and provide an option to add a new card.

4. Display the order summary, shipping address and payment method all at once to reassure the user of the details they've entered and also provide an option to change address or shipping method anytime before clicking - Buy.

5. Disable the 'Buy' button until all details are filled in.

Would appreciate any feedback !