Kids Entertainment App

Hi Guys 🖐,
As a result of the pandemic, children are spending more time online.
Overall, out-of-door sports activities are being replaced by internet activities. Thus we created a smartphone app for kids' enjoyment that includes games, storytelling, and video.
Hope you liked it.
Feel free to share your views on this.
Hit "L" if you like it and follow me for latest updates.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
