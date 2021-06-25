Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kids Entertainment App

Hi Guys 🖐,

As a result of the pandemic, children are spending more time online.
Overall, out-of-door sports activities are being replaced by internet activities. Thus we created a smartphone app for kids' enjoyment that includes games, storytelling, and video.

Hope you liked it.

Feel free to share your views on this.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

