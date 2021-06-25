B + V + heart Logo | Flat Geometric Modern Logo Branding design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbbler
Here is a new logo design for 𝗕𝗲𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗯𝗼. It is combination Letter 𝗕 and 𝗩 Letter with a 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 Abstract Icon.
I would love to hear from you.
𝗛𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁? I am available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at hi.logoplanner@gmail.com
Thank you,
Logo Planner.