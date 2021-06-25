Rebranding Russian Investment Analytics Experts

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Four Pi Capital is a Moscow-based independent financial analytics company providing valuable investment research of enterprises, industries, and whole countries.
Rebranding such a specific company is as challenging as it is exciting. We tried to tap into the technological feel while maintaining the high-end look of the assets that Four Pi produces.
