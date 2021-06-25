🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
CUTE CAT FACE EMBROIDERY.
SPECIFICATIONS:
SKU: E-21374
Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design
SIZES:
Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.00 in | H: 2.61 in | 76.2×66.2 mm | Stitches: 3093
EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:
10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
Color(s) Used: 1 | Color(s) Changes: 0