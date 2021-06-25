Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CUTE CAT FACE EMBROIDERY

CUTE CAT FACE EMBROIDERY
CUTE CAT FACE EMBROIDERY.

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-21374

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.00 in | H: 2.61 in | 76.2×66.2 mm | Stitches: 3093

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 1 | Color(s) Changes: 0

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
