Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sandeep Singh

The Food Ordering App

Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh
  • Save
The Food Ordering App ui ux icon vector logo typography illustration design branding app animation
Download color palette

Here is another interface of an app which can be used for ordering the food. Please do let me know how is it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh

More by Sandeep Singh

View profile
    • Like