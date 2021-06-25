Neumorphic Music App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A little concept for a music app in neumorphism style.I wanted to try my hand at neumorphic UI design so I took the challenge and make this music player app.This project was done by Figma.
Do you think I nailed it? If yes (or even no), do not hesitate to like the concept and leave a comment!😊Your feedback is appreciated!
Come to hang out with me at
thenurulamin@outlook.com
————————————————————
Let's connect with
https://www.facebook.com/nurul75amin
https://www.instagram.com/nurul.amin75