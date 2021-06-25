Website Analytics Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

If you want your website to run like clockwork — attract visitors and turn them into leads— it has to be well-organized. Wouldn’t it be cool to check your website’s performance?

Check out how we designed a platform for analyzing websites and improving their efficiency 👨🏼‍💻



On the shot, you see the general website analytics page. There we display the most important info:

📈 visitors chart

📊 page health indicator

⚠️ errors



The color palette allows the user to analyze a website quickly. Accent pink, blue and light-blue help you orient easily in the chart.



Created by Olga Kopceva