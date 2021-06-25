Website Analytics Platform

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The team is available for new projects!

If you want your website to run like clockwork — attract visitors and turn them into leads— it has to be well-organized. Wouldn’t it be cool to check your website’s performance?
Check out how we designed a platform for analyzing websites and improving their efficiency 👨🏼‍💻

On the shot, you see the general website analytics page. There we display the most important info:
📈 visitors chart
📊 page health indicator
⚠️ errors

The color palette allows the user to analyze a website quickly. Accent pink, blue and light-blue help you orient easily in the chart.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Olga Kopceva

