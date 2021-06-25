Website Analytics Platform

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
If you want your website to run like clockwork — attract visitors and turn them into leads— it has to be well-organized. Wouldn’t it be cool to check your website’s performance?
Check out how we designed a platform for analyzing websites and improving their efficiency 👨🏼💻
On the shot, you see the general website analytics page. There we display the most important info:
📈 visitors chart
📊 page health indicator
⚠️ errors
The color palette allows the user to analyze a website quickly. Accent pink, blue and light-blue help you orient easily in the chart.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Olga Kopceva
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.