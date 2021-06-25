Jahid Hasan

Kenan - Herbal Hair Product Logo and Packaging

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Hire Me
  • Save
Kenan - Herbal Hair Product Logo and Packaging hair and beauty logo cosmetics brand brand identity olive and leaf logo branding agency branding creative logo natural logo olive logo label  design logo design herbal hair oil branding packaging design
Download color palette

Recent project. Let me know if you like it.
---------------------------------------------------
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Logo, Brand Identity and UI Design Expert
Hire Me

More by Jahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like