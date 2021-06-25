Ibdzs Batjargal

The first illustration

Ibdzs Batjargal
Ibdzs Batjargal
  • Save
The first illustration procreate digitalart
Download color palette

This is my first illustration on my iPad Pro. it was great experience to illustrate on Procreate.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Ibdzs Batjargal
Ibdzs Batjargal

More by Ibdzs Batjargal

View profile
    • Like