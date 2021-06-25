Activities Mobile Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The mobile page for Zoe Church that centralizes all the different activities within the church. Users can join by clicking the links, and become a closer part of the church community.
Check out the full case study for more information.
Our website: www.hitrefresh.co
