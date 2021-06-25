Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vlad Radchenko
hitRefresh

Activities Mobile Page

Vlad Radchenko
hitRefresh
Vlad Radchenko for hitRefresh
Activities Mobile Page
The mobile page for Zoe Church that centralizes all the different activities within the church. Users can join by clicking the links, and become a closer part of the church community.

Check out the full case study for more information.
hitRefresh
hitRefresh
