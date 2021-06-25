Vipra Vivaah Web Application

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Presenting a wonderful web application design for Vipra Vivaah from our bunch of works. Vipra Vivaah is a platform exclusively designed for different communities with the goal of helping lakhs of members to find their perfect life partner.
Check our work by visiting https://vipravivaah.in/
Want to get your web application designed? Get in touch with us at hello@thewebpeople.in
The Web People | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn