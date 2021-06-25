Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
VECT BOSS

Letter X + Medicine + Heart logo design concept.

VECT BOSS
VECT BOSS
  • Save
Letter X + Medicine + Heart logo design concept. care logo medicine logo care x letter logo letter x logo
Download color palette

MediX are a walk in urgent care center, quick state of the art Center with the best care and quick turnaround

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
VECT BOSS
VECT BOSS

More by VECT BOSS

View profile
    • Like