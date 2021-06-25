Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
noplin siagian

Design Penggunaan Kuota Internet

noplin siagian
noplin siagian
  • Save
Design Penggunaan Kuota Internet covid19 quota internet mobile
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers!!!
Today I am trying to design a display for the use of internet quota, we know that during this Covid 19 pandemic we use internet quota a lot for discussions about our work, school and much more. here I redesigned the display for internet quota usage, making it easier for us to see our used internet quota.
if there is feedback,fill in the coments.
Thank you😊
Another contact on ig :@noplinsiagian
And linked in : https://www.linkedin.com/in/noplin-siagian-268b31198/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
noplin siagian
noplin siagian

More by noplin siagian

View profile
    • Like