Design Penggunaan Kuota Internet

Hello Dribblers!!!
Today I am trying to design a display for the use of internet quota, we know that during this Covid 19 pandemic we use internet quota a lot for discussions about our work, school and much more. here I redesigned the display for internet quota usage, making it easier for us to see our used internet quota.
if there is feedback,fill in the coments.
Thank you😊
Another contact on ig :@noplinsiagian
And linked in : https://www.linkedin.com/in/noplin-siagian-268b31198/