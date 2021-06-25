Design Penggunaan Kuota Internet

Hello Dribblers!!!

Today I am trying to design a display for the use of internet quota, we know that during this Covid 19 pandemic we use internet quota a lot for discussions about our work, school and much more. here I redesigned the display for internet quota usage, making it easier for us to see our used internet quota.

if there is feedback,fill in the coments.

Thank you😊

