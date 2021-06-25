Zeros Creative Design landing page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Creative People :)
Presenting a Zores Creative Design landing page. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents.
Thanks for your time and have a good day!
Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:
ujjolhasnur99@gmail.com
