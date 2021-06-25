Alexander Laguta
Laguta & Laguta

A—agency

Alexander Laguta
Laguta & Laguta
Alexander Laguta for Laguta & Laguta
Hire Us
  • Save
A—agency logo illustration design typography website flat web ux ui minimal
Download color palette

A—agency. Мобильная. Фрагменты работы.

lagutalaguta.com | Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Laguta & Laguta
Laguta & Laguta
Комплексный дизайн для цифрового бизнеса.
Hire Us

More by Laguta & Laguta

View profile
    • Like