Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mairaj Saifi
Quovantis

Safejob Landing Page

Mairaj Saifi
Quovantis
Mairaj Saifi for Quovantis
Hire Us
  • Save
Safejob Landing Page trending website design creative landing page learning landing page design online learning app online course job search job find website landing page design design
Safejob Landing Page trending website design creative landing page learning landing page design online learning app online course job search job find website landing page design design
Download color palette
  1. Safejob-Home.png
  2. 1.1 HomePage.png

Hello People :)

Sharing a few designs from one of my recent projects at Quovantis. Seekify is a very interesting product that helps users become job-ready by investing them in industry-specific program called Xceed. The first one is the landing page where the users can see what all is in store for them, what are the trending jobs and how they can get started. I would love to hear your feedback on my designs. Do share in comments.

Quovantis
Quovantis
Hire Us

More by Quovantis

View profile
    • Like