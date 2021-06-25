Safejob Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Sharing a few designs from one of my recent projects at Quovantis. Seekify is a very interesting product that helps users become job-ready by investing them in industry-specific program called Xceed. The first one is the landing page where the users can see what all is in store for them, what are the trending jobs and how they can get started. I would love to hear your feedback on my designs. Do share in comments.