Zomato Home screen redesign

Hey Dribbblers,
Hope you're doing great.
Here I have tried to redesign Zomato Home screen for 50
+ aged users.
Please hit "L" if you LIKE this. I always welcome your thoughts & suggestions.
Thanks for watching❤️❤️