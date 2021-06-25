Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rekha Bhowmick

Zomato Home screen redesign

Rekha Bhowmick
Rekha Bhowmick
  • Save
Zomato Home screen redesign figma adobe xd design ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,
Hope you're doing great.
Here I have tried to redesign Zomato Home screen for 50
+ aged users.

Please hit "L" if you LIKE this. I always welcome your thoughts & suggestions.

Thanks for watching❤️❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Rekha Bhowmick
Rekha Bhowmick

More by Rekha Bhowmick

View profile
    • Like