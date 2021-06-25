Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food Delivery App

The above screens are from one of my internal client project. They do online food delivery service, and this screens are from the Delivery application.

About project:

Eat MealFirst is a Food Delivery app for iPhone and Android. It helps you to easily find yummy restaurants close by in Canada and Sri Lanka region.

The objective of the Delivery application is to create a clean design for drivers from all kinds of background, ethics and cultures to understand the app quickly with less training.

I'm available for new projects:
sshathu@ymail.com📬

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
