Md Shihab Uddin

Chat box logo and branding design. modern logo, b letter logo

Md Shihab Uddin
Md Shihab Uddin
Chat box logo and branding design. modern logo, b letter logo minimalist colorful digital agency agency blue brand designer graphic designer logo designer abstract mark letter logo b logo massage icon chat icon vector icon modern logo illustration design logo branding
Happy to share with you an unused logo concept for a recent branding project.

I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thank you!

Contact for freelance work: Mail:
mdshihabuddin2022@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Skype : +8801303838387

Md Shihab Uddin
Md Shihab Uddin

