Foodie’s Call: Food-delivery app

Foodie’s Call: Food-delivery app runs on AI-driven algorithms with the highest level of personalization. That’s why this app also uses many AI-driven features.

For GRAFFERSID, it was a challenge to showcase and present these features simplistically and easily. With intensive research and brainstorming sessions with stakeholders, user expectations, and user personas were crafted which helped in making several decisions over UI/UX design and development.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
