🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Foodie’s Call: Food-delivery app runs on AI-driven algorithms with the highest level of personalization. That’s why this app also uses many AI-driven features.
For GRAFFERSID, it was a challenge to showcase and present these features simplistically and easily. With intensive research and brainstorming sessions with stakeholders, user expectations, and user personas were crafted which helped in making several decisions over UI/UX design and development.