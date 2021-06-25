Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Supun C Senarath

SHEPI Brand Identity Design

SHEPI Brand Identity Design clothing brandidentity minimal icon graphic design design logo branding
SHEPI - Branded Clothing Store | Gift and Fancy Product Distributor.
Minimal Logo with All Letter.

#shepi #logodesign #brandidentity #clothing #realproject #minimal

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
