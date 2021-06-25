Introducing Bornena – a Elegant Display Typeface.

Bornena is great for any kind of display purpose from logos, Tshirt, label, apparel, quote, handwritten quotes, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding & greeting cards.

Bornena has many opentype features like ligature, alternate, swash and also support multi language.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Package :

– Bornena OTF

– Bornena TTF

– Bornena WOFF

Comes with :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation & Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#Font #Beer #Brewery #Barber #Label #Brewing #Belegant #Luxury #Vintage #Retro #Old #Old_Font #Serif #Hipster #Emblem #Badge #Decorative #Tattoo #Lettering #Type #Crafted #Victorian #Quote #Classic #Swash #Old_Style #Display #Western #Branding #Logo #Typeface #Logotype #Solid #Casual #Poster #Headline #Bold #Style #Fashion #Title #Tattoo_Fonts

https://putracetol.com/product/bornena/