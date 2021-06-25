🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Bornena – a Elegant Display Typeface.
Bornena is great for any kind of display purpose from logos, Tshirt, label, apparel, quote, handwritten quotes, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding & greeting cards.
Bornena has many opentype features like ligature, alternate, swash and also support multi language.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Package :
– Bornena OTF
– Bornena TTF
– Bornena WOFF
Comes with :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation & Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
#Font #Beer #Brewery #Barber #Label #Brewing #Belegant #Luxury #Vintage #Retro #Old #Old_Font #Serif #Hipster #Emblem #Badge #Decorative #Tattoo #Lettering #Type #Crafted #Victorian #Quote #Classic #Swash #Old_Style #Display #Western #Branding #Logo #Typeface #Logotype #Solid #Casual #Poster #Headline #Bold #Style #Fashion #Title #Tattoo_Fonts
https://putracetol.com/product/bornena/