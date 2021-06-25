Day #25 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the 25-th shot of the UI design challenge. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons. This also incorporates glassmorphism, a trend that does not seem to fade away from my memory.

Presented here, is the Microsoft Skype Icons.

