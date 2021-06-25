Lipika

Snapchat Discover Show - Icons

Snapchat Discover Show - Icons episode frames motion vector graphics colours safety channel snapchat icon design icons character mobile ui inspiration texture design illustration
I created a bunch of icons as part of the frames while illustrating for the project.
The icons are a stylised version of the Snapchat's Design System and convey the information for the particular feature being talked about.

I like how they tied together the information for the last frames. What do you guys think? ☀️

Illustrator & Visual Designer
