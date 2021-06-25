Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Banana Leaf Pattern

Banana Leaf Pattern adobe illustrator procreate feminine pattern plants green summer pattern tropical pattern surface pattern leaf pattern banana pattern banana leaf pattern banana leaf
Highgorgeous.com contacted me with a request to create unique banana leaf pattern for their brand, using their brand colors. I created the leaf in Procreate, by drawing every leaf on a separate layer. This helped me later adjust them according to the square space, and the result was smooth transition between the artwork and the background.

