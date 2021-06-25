🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Highgorgeous.com contacted me with a request to create unique banana leaf pattern for their brand, using their brand colors. I created the leaf in Procreate, by drawing every leaf on a separate layer. This helped me later adjust them according to the square space, and the result was smooth transition between the artwork and the background.