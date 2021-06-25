Satrionugros

Calender App UI design

Calender App UI design
Hello all!

What do you think about this one? The idea is a calendar app with multiple colors and a simple layout that helps you manage your timeline on a daily basis. Hope you like it!

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to ryansatrionugroho@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
