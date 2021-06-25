Ebubechukwu Ibeh

UY Scuti

UY Scuti photoshop graphics design digital art
I created this digital art to showcase the ever radiant beauty of the black woman. The UY Scuti is a red supergiant star in the constellation Scutum. It is considered one of the largest known stars by radius and is also a pulsating variable star.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
