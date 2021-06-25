Jonas Naimark
Material Design Awards 2021

Had so much fun animating these illustrations for the 2021 Material Design Awards. Nominations are now open for apps that best express Material through Motion, Dark Theme, and Large-screen design.

https://material.io/blog/material-design-awards-2021

Visuals by: Jefferson Cheng and Cortney Cassidy

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
