Business planning and brainstorming illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
More by 200dgr: uplabs.com/200degrees Startup employees teamwork. men and women scenes at office working and make some planning. Business concept illustration of brainstorming, meeting, negotiation, talking to each other ZIP File Includes: AI | EPS | SVG | PNG 100% Vector - Editable Shape and Color illustrations can be used as in UI Design, textile, graphic, fabric, surface designs