RESHAPE ACTIVE 重塑之路品牌标识

RESHAPE ACTIVE 重塑之路品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
定位于中高端女性运动休闲市场的RESHAP ACTIVE是一家来自成都的电商品牌。对商务与工作秉持一丝不苟的态度。该项目的初衷是以品质感为主要思想，重新定位品牌的视觉表达。品牌Logo采取了重新设计的字体。大量的减笔与异化在保持一定识别性的同时凸显出品牌“about to change”的价值观。黑色与灰色的搭配使用产生了一种严谨低调的效果。

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
