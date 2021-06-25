Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thinkific, 2D Illustration

Thinkific, 2D Illustration agency logo ui illustration icon design business branding app
I thought to experiment with humor, so the first thing that popped up into my mind was the curious face I got. As I thought about the possibilities of what to design and there were just so many ideas regarding the subject at hand.

I toured the website and saw the processes when getting signed up. It felt mundane and didn't energize me in sticking through the Sign Up, process. I believe the process felt a lack of engagement.

So I thought to do someting about it.

In the end, I just couldn't resist it.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
