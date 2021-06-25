🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
七煌的业务范围从电竞比赛、自媒体到直播不一而足。是中国名列前茅的电竞品牌。
该设计的主要目的是要在视觉上使客户从中国的电竞品牌竞争中脱颖而出，并为其设计一套符合其行业地位的品牌标识。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318