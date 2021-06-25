Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
七煌品牌标识

七煌品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
七煌的业务范围从电竞比赛、自媒体到直播不一而足。是中国名列前茅的电竞品牌。
该设计的主要目的是要在视觉上使客户从中国的电竞品牌竞争中脱颖而出，并为其设计一套符合其行业地位的品牌标识。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

Jun 25, 2021
