Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Brown

Herrington Commercial Landscaping Logo Design

Josh Brown
Josh Brown
Hire Me
  • Save
Herrington Commercial Landscaping Logo Design landscaping rebranding visual identity design graphic design branding agency branding studio design branding design brand identity design brand identity logo design branding logo
Herrington Commercial Landscaping Logo Design landscaping rebranding visual identity design graphic design branding agency branding studio design branding design brand identity design brand identity logo design branding logo
Herrington Commercial Landscaping Logo Design landscaping rebranding visual identity design graphic design branding agency branding studio design branding design brand identity design brand identity logo design branding logo
Herrington Commercial Landscaping Logo Design landscaping rebranding visual identity design graphic design branding agency branding studio design branding design brand identity design brand identity logo design branding logo
Herrington Commercial Landscaping Logo Design landscaping rebranding visual identity design graphic design branding agency branding studio design branding design brand identity design brand identity logo design branding logo
Herrington Commercial Landscaping Logo Design landscaping rebranding visual identity design graphic design branding agency branding studio design branding design brand identity design brand identity logo design branding logo
Herrington Commercial Landscaping Logo Design landscaping rebranding visual identity design graphic design branding agency branding studio design branding design brand identity design brand identity logo design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. herrington-logo-dribbble_Stacked.png
  2. herrington-logo-dribbble_logomark.png
  3. herrington-logo-dribbble_image.png
  4. herrington-logo-dribbble_horizontal.png
  5. herrington-logo-dribbble_hat.png
  6. herrington-logo-dribbble_merch-1.png
  7. herrington-logo-dribbble_green.png

Say hi to the new logo for Herrington Commercial Landscaping, LLC! I designed this one for a friend of mine from Mobile, AL who owns his own commercial landscaping company. I tried focusing on a concept that utilized negative space for this project. Let me know what you think in the comments!

Josh Brown
Josh Brown
Brand Identity & Website Designer
Hire Me

More by Josh Brown

View profile
    • Like