Herrington Commercial Landscaping Logo Design

Say hi to the new logo for Herrington Commercial Landscaping, LLC! I designed this one for a friend of mine from Mobile, AL who owns his own commercial landscaping company. I tried focusing on a concept that utilized negative space for this project. Let me know what you think in the comments!