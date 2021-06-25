Gaurav

Social Banking App

Gaurav
Gaurav
  • Save
Social Banking App gradient dark social banking payment android ios design concept minimal ui clean
Download color palette

This is a concept of Mobile Design for Personal Banking. The app will help you manage your finances and also chat with you contacts. You can transer,chat, and receive money.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Gaurav
Gaurav

More by Gaurav

View profile
    • Like