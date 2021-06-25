Multitasking

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🎉The Odd Illustrations will be released very soon
I used the combination of “Procreate” App and “Brush” Tool to create these.
This package will contain a vector version of these.
🔥20 illustration in 6 style🔥
The Odd is also optimized for the Dark theme.
💙I hope you like it! Press “L” on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.
Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW