Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

Letter B creative logo design

Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
  • Save
Letter B creative logo design letter b minimalist logo design unique logo logo maker logo designer creative logo logo design wave brand identity logo branding flow dynamic gradient layer clean splash glass
Download color palette

This logo was designed in my free time. In fact, the logo was not designed entirely in my concept. He is a very expert designer #yoga whose concept has been designed. However, my design is 80% different from his design. I hope you enjoy the logo

Firstly, I would like to thank you for visiting my project.
If you like this project please click the like button, appreciations & following me.

FOR BUY
WhatsApp : +8801742445295
mainulhasansobuj22@gmail.com

Another portfolio : Behance: www.behance.net/mainulhasan22

Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

More by Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like