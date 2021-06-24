Letter B creative logo design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This logo was designed in my free time. In fact, the logo was not designed entirely in my concept. He is a very expert designer #yoga whose concept has been designed. However, my design is 80% different from his design. I hope you enjoy the logo
Firstly, I would like to thank you for visiting my project.
If you like this project please click the like button, appreciations & following me.
FOR BUY
WhatsApp : +8801742445295
mainulhasansobuj22@gmail.com
Another portfolio : Behance: www.behance.net/mainulhasan22