Treep. - Travel Management Apps

Hello ! This is my recent college project, Treep. Treep is a travel management apps that provide information about various travel destination, booking hotels, and also ordering foods, beverages or souvenirs nearby your travel destination. The main use of Treep is by providing QR Code transaction to prevent physical contact and help prevent the spread of covid-19.
Anyway, this is my first shot on Dribbble, if you have any suggestion or anything, please leave a comment !