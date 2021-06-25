Garisman Std.

Warming Up for G

Happy weekend friends!

Just a little warm up the glyph engine which had been cold for a while. This time we heat up with some of the letters represented by the letter G.
What do you think about this letter G?

A little leak, that these letters will soon be available at www.garisman.com

Make the best fonts in the headline look style
