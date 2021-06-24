Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Liz Sullivan

Print / Saint Louis University / Various Projects

Liz Sullivan
Liz Sullivan
Print / Saint Louis University / Various Projects
I developed a relationship with the IT Department at Saint Louis University, and from there, had the opportunity to design pieces for the Medical, Dental, Sports, Philanthropy and Science Departments through word of mouth. I designed all the icons, illustrations and maps shown in these pieces. All printed by trusted vendor, Advertisers Printing, St. Louis, Missouri.

Liz Sullivan
Liz Sullivan
multidisciplinary designer
