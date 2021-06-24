Kung YuHan

HAOPIANO品牌标识

branding illustration design brand china logo
HAO STAFF MUSIC是一家由郝佳先生创立于上海的一种更适合成年0基础人群学习钢琴的乐谱。对于没有键盘乐器基础的人来说学习曲线更加友好。微信公众号：HAOSTAFFPIAON。如果有兴趣可以体验一下。在传播上需要同时考虑在钢琴上和一般执行的使用，最后决定是由首字母构成的正负形形态。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
