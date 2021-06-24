红酒交流、教育及销售品牌识酒地Logo设计

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
识酒地是一家旨为打破红酒暴利坚冰，让红酒文化真正融入人们生活的重庆企业。在注重识别性与贴近生活的设计要求下，完成了这款字体Logo。为了保证平易近人的质感选用了圆润的棱角与结构，简洁的线条也方便与甲方北欧风格明亮整洁的店铺装修进行搭配。酉字中红酒瓶的负形结构是突出行业特征的点睛之笔。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318