Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kung YuHan

红酒交流、教育及销售品牌识酒地Logo设计

Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan
  • Save
红酒交流、教育及销售品牌识酒地Logo设计 branding illustration design brand china logo
Download color palette

识酒地是一家旨为打破红酒暴利坚冰，让红酒文化真正融入人们生活的重庆企业。在注重识别性与贴近生活的设计要求下，完成了这款字体Logo。为了保证平易近人的质感选用了圆润的棱角与结构，简洁的线条也方便与甲方北欧风格明亮整洁的店铺装修进行搭配。酉字中红酒瓶的负形结构是突出行业特征的点睛之笔。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Kung YuHan
Kung YuHan

More by Kung YuHan

View profile
    • Like