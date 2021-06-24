Kung YuHan

正东担担面

这是为来自重庆的古早担担面品牌设计的标识。多年的岁月使得这一曾经广为人知的品牌消失在重庆人民的记忆中。设计师通过图形化早起担担面匠人的形象唤醒了当地人对这一充满回忆的街头食品的记忆。亲切而精致的手绘图案传达出正宗、值得信任的品牌形象。

